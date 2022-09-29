Kids in Quincy need your help with Christmas gifts

By Charity Bell
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - You have a chance to help kids in Quincy by filling up shoeboxes with Christmas gifts.

Quincy Neighborhood Federation’s Christmas program is in full swing.

Event Coordinator Brittney Welch said their ‘Blessing Box’ program allows you to pick a kid’s name from their Christmas tree as well as a shoe box to fill up with gifts.

She said this helps more than 130 kids have something they can enjoy on the holiday.

”Christmas isn’t just about gifts but a lot of kids have to go to school or go somewhere else and hear about all the things that another kid got and they get nothing,” Welch said. “So even if we’re giving them socks or gloves or something like that, they’re getting something, they know someone cares about them.”

Welch said you have until Nov. 1 to return your blessing box.

She said they choose an early date so that you can also have time to get gifts for your own family as well.

