Macomb PD looks to fill spots during transition phase

MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb Police Department is in the process of filling open spots during a “transition phase.”

According to Chief of Police Jerel Jones, the department is allotted 24 officers, but in times of transition the city has allowed for up to 27.

Currently, Jones said the department has three new-hires going through police academy and another that’s going through the department’s field training program. Jones noted that the department is specifically seeking lateral officers, which are officers who already have two years of experience or more.

“On paper we look good, but we do need more officers,” Jones said. “That is the purpose of bringing in an officer with experience, because we have to remain ahead of the transitional curve as we anticipate future departures.”

By bringing in a lateral officer, Jones added that it would cut down the amount of time necessary to get that officer trained for duty. Right now, entry level officers must undergo 14 weeks of police academy before transitioning to a department.

Jones said MPD hired one lateral officer last year as recruitment remains a priority under his leadership. While recruitment has been a challenge for law enforcement agencies across the state, MPD is seeking one lateral officer to fill the spot.

Jones said the department could potentially look at bringing in more recruits in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.