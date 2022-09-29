Mark Twain Lake closes boat ramps for guardrail improvements

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Mo. (WGEM) - Mark Twain Lake is taking steps to keep visitors safe by improving their boat ramps.

Four boat ramps will be getting new guardrail systems: the South Fork, Indian Creek West, Stoutsville and John F. Spalding.

The ramps will close temporarily so they can remove the old and install the new.

Here are their closure dates:

  • South Fork Boat Ramp: Sep. 28 to Oct. 2
  • Indian Creek West Boat Ramp: Sep. 29 to Oct. 4
  • Stoutsville Boat Ramp: Oct. 3 to Oct. 5
  • John F. Spalding Boat Ramp: Oct. 5 to Oct. 6
Mark Twain Lake Map
Mark Twain Lake Map(WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowners in Quincy expressed their concerns Monday night, about potential development in...
Neighborhood concern over development on 1700th and Kochs Lane
John Wood President
JWCC names three candidates for president position
Illinois Department of Transpiration works to replace bridge gate.
Florence bridge closed after vehicle hits gate
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
'The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching,...
Biden’s strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

Latest News

Construction plans revealed for new Early Learning Center in Canton
Construction plans revealed for new Early Learning Center in Canton
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Canton Early learning
Construction plans revealed for new Early Learning Center in Canton
Blessing Job Event
Blessing offers skill work shop and employment opportunities