Mark Twain Lake closes boat ramps for guardrail improvements

PERRY, Mo. (WGEM) - Mark Twain Lake is taking steps to keep visitors safe by improving their boat ramps.

Four boat ramps will be getting new guardrail systems: the South Fork, Indian Creek West, Stoutsville and John F. Spalding.

The ramps will close temporarily so they can remove the old and install the new.

Here are their closure dates:

South Fork Boat Ramp: Sep. 28 to Oct. 2

Indian Creek West Boat Ramp: Sep. 29 to Oct. 4

Stoutsville Boat Ramp: Oct. 3 to Oct. 5

John F. Spalding Boat Ramp: Oct. 5 to Oct. 6

Mark Twain Lake Map (WGEM)

