New family-focused projects to be offered at Bella Ease

QUINCY (WGEM) - Operations Assistant Lori Deverger said, come Monday, Oct. 3, they’ll start ‘Monday Motivation’, a parent support group that will meet in person and over zoom.

It will help clients set goals and take action to achieve those goals.

Deverger said they also offer child care services and distance learning along with Quincy Teen Reach, which all aim to serve the kids in the community.

”We offer help for them, we offer support for them, there are other parents in the group that have maybe been through things, that they can maybe give guidance for them,” Deverger said. “So it’s very needed in our community.”

Thursday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. they will have an open house.

The Bella Ease Facebook reports the Quincy Teen Reach program will be closed for the rest of the week.

Deverger said you can visit their office on Broadway in Quincy or call them at (217) 209-0632, to get plugged into their programs and services.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.