New family-focused projects to be offered at Bella Ease

By Charity Bell
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Operations Assistant Lori Deverger said, come Monday, Oct. 3, they’ll start ‘Monday Motivation’, a parent support group that will meet in person and over zoom.

It will help clients set goals and take action to achieve those goals.

Deverger said they also offer child care services and distance learning along with Quincy Teen Reach, which all aim to serve the kids in the community.

”We offer help for them, we offer support for them, there are other parents in the group that have maybe been through things, that they can maybe give guidance for them,” Deverger said. “So it’s very needed in our community.”

Thursday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. they will have an open house.

The Bella Ease Facebook reports the Quincy Teen Reach program will be closed for the rest of the week.

Deverger said you can visit their office on Broadway in Quincy or call them at (217) 209-0632, to get plugged into their programs and services.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowners in Quincy expressed their concerns Monday night, about potential development in...
Neighborhood concern over development on 1700th and Kochs Lane
John Wood President
JWCC names three candidates for president position
Illinois Department of Transpiration works to replace bridge gate.
Florence bridge closed after vehicle hits gate
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for 3-year-old Emerhys Guthrie was a...
Good Samaritan steps in after 3-year-old walks out of daycare

Latest News

Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
”Christmas isn’t just about gifts but a lot of kids have to go to school or go somewhere else...
Kids in Quincy need your help with Christmas gifts
Kids in Quincy need your help with Christmas gifts
Kids in Quincy need your help with Christmas gifts
Bella Ease to Offer New Programs for Families
Bella Ease to Offer New Programs for Families