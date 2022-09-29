Officials work to meet emergency response needs as hospital closes

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - A Tri-State hospital will stop accepting patients Friday at 7 a.m.

With Blessing Health Keokuk no longer accepting patients in its emergency room, Lee County officials are trying to compensate for the lack of a hospital in that area.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said he plans to prepare his officers to better respond to car accidents and other emergencies in case medical attention response time is longer.

“We’re thinking now of extending the training for our officers so they have a little farther, a little better background as far as first aid,” said Weber.

Weber said he’s concerned about the number of patients that could hit Fort Madison Area Hospital in a short amount of time.

When the Sheriff’s Office responds to mental health calls, such as mental commitments, officers will now have a longer transport to ensure patients are treated correctly.

“People from the South, we take to the Keokuk emergency room, now they’re all going to Fort Madison, I worry about, is Fort Madison ready for all that traffic?” asked Weber.

Lee County EMS received approval on Monday to hire nine new employees that can assist in calls.

Lee County Supervisor Garry Seyb said in the Board of Supervisors meeting set for next Monday, the supervisors will discuss the possibility of stationing another ambulance in Keokuk in addition to the one that’s already there.

“The purchase of a new EMS Tahoe that would be run by a paramedic has already been approved,” said Seyb.

Weber is concerned about the availability of police officers in the area when people are taken into custody but request medical attention before going to jail.

“Now they’re gonna have to run them to sounds like perhaps the Fort Madison emergency room, which is going to take policemen out of the city for an extended period of time,” said Weber.

Keokuk City Administrator Cole O’Donnell said progress has not yet been made in trying to establish a new emergency room for Keokuk.

“We’re not having much luck, the providers in town for urgent care struggle to maintain the hours that they have with the volume that they have,” said O’Donnell.

The City Administrator encourages locals to utilize the health clinics located in Keokuk for non-emergent health needs.

Patients of Blessing Health Keokuk who need their medical records transferred can visit their website or call 217-223-8400, ext. 6600.

