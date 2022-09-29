Red Cross volunteers head to Florida after hurricane Ian

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local disaster relief volunteers are headed to Florida to help with the aftermath of hurricane Ian.

With hurricane Ian finishing it’s path in Florida, Floridians are now having to deal with hurricane damage.

Earlier this afternoon, two volunteers prepared to go lend a helping hand in Florida.

Paul and Sharron Jespersen, from Nauvoo, were sent out at 1:30 p.m. today to make their 16 hour drive.

Volunteers like the Jespersen’s will help where need be throughout the state.

“When people are suffering I want to lend a helping hand to hopefully give some relief,” said Sharron Jespersen.

Red Cross officials said they prepare for situations like this and are ready to go help out as soon as possible.

“This is what we do, this is what we’re prepared for, this is what we work towards and what we train for,” said Director Program Specialist Amanda Venvertloh. “We have volunteers who volunteer personally well over 30 or 40 years. We have brand new employees and volunteers, they work very hard to make sure they have the training and preparedness so that when we need to go we go.”

Paul and Sharron will get to Orlando on Saturday and start handing out meals to those in need, helping for the next 2 weeks.

Red Cross is also sending a few more people from this region down to Florida over the next day.

According to the Red Cross, they had more than 33,000 stay in an American Red Cross and partner shelters while the hurricane passed.

If you want to help people affected by Hurricane Ian you can visit American Red Cross website.

