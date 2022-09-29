Rural Adams County bridge to close for 1-2 weeks

Road closure
Road closure(MGN)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A rural Adams County bridge will be closing Tuesday, Oct. 4 to remove and replace damaged deck beams.

The Adams County Highway Department announced Thursday it will be closing the bridge carrying East 2253rd Lane across McKee Creek, which is a part of a highway south of Camp Point.

The bridge is located approximately 5.8 miles south of Camp Point or 1.8 miles north of the Kellerville Blacktop. There will be no marked detours for the repair project.

The bridge will be closed for one to two weeks depending on weather conditions.

