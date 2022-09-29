Seven road pavement projects underway in Quincy

By Charity Bell
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Road work is underway across the city of Quincy in several wards.

Engineering Manager Steve Bange said they’re fixing roads that are in poor conditions in Wards 4, 5 and 6.

While repaving the roads, Bange said crews will also replace at least 17 lead service lines, as state and federal regulations have become more strict.

“This project is basically because of the poor conditions of the streets,” Bange said. “These are streets scheduled on our capital improvement plan to be resurfaced. Since we also didn’t want to come back in a few years to replace the lead service lines, we’re replacing those lead service lines now.”

Several residents said they’re glad to see the city invest in infrastructure.

“It would be nice to have them pave more streets, that’s always true,” Quincy resident William Mays said. “But I like that fact that they’re trying to fix the infrastructure underneath, then pave the streets so they don’t have to go back in and redo it all.”

Bange expects the projects across the city to be done in about a month or two.

He said they’re on schedule right now, but it all depends on the weather and contractors’ schedules.

Bange said about a month ago, the city council approved nearly $1.7 million to complete these projects, out of its Capital Improvement Projects fund.

List of ongoing road projects:

  • South 20th Street from Grove Ave. to Jersey Street
  • 22nd to 28th Monroe Streets
  • 18th to 20th Ohio Streets
  • 22nd Street from Aldo Blvd. to Grove Ave.
  • North 14th Vermont to Spring Streets
  • North 25th from Vermont to Broadway

