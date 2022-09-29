Still trending below normal for this time of year

Another chilly morning. Plentiful sunshine. Temperatures slowly rise.
Another chilly morning. Plentiful sunshine. Temperatures slowly rise.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have another chilly morning on our hands as temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s. A high pressure system is currently near the Great Lakes. This is a very large and expansive high pressure though, so it will influence our forecast in the coming days. This high pressure will provide us with a plethora of sunshine today. We will have light winds out of the southeast which will help us to see a slight bump up in temperatures. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s. By late this evening, I am expecting a small band of clouds to roll through the Tri-States. These may pass through hardly unnoticed. By tonight though, we will have clear skies and light easterly winds. Lows will still be unseasonably cool, but not as cold as the previous two nights. Lows will be in the 40s.

There will continue to be no shortage of sunshine tomorrow either. We will see another slight bump up in temperatures as highs will be in the low 70s. That is very seasonable for this time of year. Not a bad way to kick off the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowners in Quincy expressed their concerns Monday night, about potential development in...
Neighborhood concern over development on 1700th and Kochs Lane
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for 3-year-old Emerhys Guthrie was a...
Good Samaritan steps in after 3-year-old walks out of daycare
Richard H. Niemann
Former president of Niemann Foods, Richard Niemann, Sr., dies
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
hannibal port authority
Hannibal Regional Port Authority project moves forward

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
Normal high temperatures for the last week of September run about 73 degrees. The red line...
Quiet weather pattern for Tri-States
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
A Canadian high pressure has been building into the region.
Canadian high pressure has arrived