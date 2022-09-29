Still trending below normal for this time of year

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have another chilly morning on our hands as temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s. A high pressure system is currently near the Great Lakes. This is a very large and expansive high pressure though, so it will influence our forecast in the coming days. This high pressure will provide us with a plethora of sunshine today. We will have light winds out of the southeast which will help us to see a slight bump up in temperatures. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s. By late this evening, I am expecting a small band of clouds to roll through the Tri-States. These may pass through hardly unnoticed. By tonight though, we will have clear skies and light easterly winds. Lows will still be unseasonably cool, but not as cold as the previous two nights. Lows will be in the 40s.

There will continue to be no shortage of sunshine tomorrow either. We will see another slight bump up in temperatures as highs will be in the low 70s. That is very seasonable for this time of year. Not a bad way to kick off the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.