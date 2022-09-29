WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 28) IHSA Class 3-A Boys Golf Regionals Underway At Westview Golf Course With The Quincy Blue Devils Fighting To Keep Their Season Alive
QHS Blue Devils Golf Team Competes In The Gem City For The Final Time In 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy High golf team was back in action on the fairways at the Westview Golf Course earlier today. The Blue Devil were one of 7 teams competing at the IHSA Class 3-A Boys Regionals. With a strong performance today, the Blue Devils would earn a spot at the upcoming Sectionals.
Unfortunately after 18 holes of action, Quincy didn’t make the cut today and the “Blue and White” saw their season come to a close after finishing 6th out of the 7 teams after carding a 339. QHS standouts Gabriel Gold and Sam Cory had strong outings on the greens. They’re now both advancing to the Sectionals on Monday at the Stonewolf Golf Club.
We’ll have post-season prep golf highlights from Westview...
