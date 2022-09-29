WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 28) IHSA Class 3-A Boys Golf Regionals Underway At Westview Golf Course With The Quincy Blue Devils Fighting To Keep Their Season Alive

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy High golf team was back in action on the fairways at the Westview Golf Course earlier today. The Blue Devil were one of 7 teams competing at the IHSA Class 3-A Boys Regionals. With a strong performance today, the Blue Devils would earn a spot at the upcoming Sectionals.

Unfortunately after 18 holes of action, Quincy didn’t make the cut today and the “Blue and White” saw their season come to a close after finishing 6th out of the 7 teams after carding a 339. QHS standouts Gabriel Gold and Sam Cory had strong outings on the greens. They’re now both advancing to the Sectionals on Monday at the Stonewolf Golf Club.

