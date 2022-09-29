WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 28) IHSA Soccer: Raiders All-State Forward Tanner Anderson Sidelined Due to Injuries At Quincy Notre Dame
QND Raiders Leading Scorer Will Bot Be in Action On The Soccer Pitch Thursday At Burlington Tournament
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - WGEM Sports has learned that Quincy Notre Dame soccer standout Tanner Anderson will not be in action Thursday in Burlington, Iowa when the Raiders return to action. on the pitch. The Raiders leading scorer has been sidelined due to lower body injuries and will be held out of action by QND head coach Greg Reis.
Anderson did provide some information on when he would like to return to action with his teammates. We’ll have details...
