WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 28) Quincy Blue Devils Preparing To Take On Sterling This Football Friday Night At Flinn Memorial Stadium

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High Blue Devils will return to action at Flinn Memorial Stadium this “Football Friday Night!’ The “Blue and White” will be hosting Sterling in a very important conference battle. Both teams of course are fighting to keep their conference title hopes alive as they sport a combined (5-1) slate in the WB6. Both teams are (4-1) overall record wise. SHS beat the Blue Devils last season 50-19 on their home turf. That sizzling road setback should provide the Blue Devils all the extra motivation they need to prepare for this week’s home game against the Warriors.

We’ll check in with QHS junior offensive guard Chris Flachs and outside linebacker Ty Douglas and get their thoughts on facing Sterling this week under the lights.

