WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 28) IHSA Golf Update: QHS Blue Devils Finish 6th At Class 3A Regional And The QND Raiders Finish 3rd At Class 2-A Regional At Hickory Point

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -In IHSA golf news and notes, the Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame have advanced to Sectionals after finishing in 3rd place earlier today at Regionals after shooting a team score of 311. QND’s Ross Thompson shot a 76 to finish in first place.

Teammate Colin Larson finished in second place after carding a 77 to finish in the Top Ten. The two Raider seniors were followed by fellow Class of 2023 member Zane Douglas. Douglas finished tied for third place with a 79 with QND junior Konnor Craven. Raider senior Cole Willer finished in fifth place after carding a score of 80. Quincy Notre Dame freshman Beau Eftink finished his day on the fairways with an 85.

