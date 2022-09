WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 28) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Celebrates “Senior Night” At The Pit As They Host Jacksonville

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

“Senior Night” At The Pit

Jacksonville 0

Quincy Notre Dame 2

QND Now (22-2) On The Season

QND Leaders:

Annie Eaton 19 assists

Abbey Schreacke 11 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces.

Avery Keck 4 kills

Eva Breckenkamp 4 kills

Laela Hernandez Jones 3 kills

Southeastern 1

Macomb 2

MHS Lady Bombers Win 25-17, 11-25, 25-11

SE Lady Suns Slide To (15-4)

SE Lady Suns Leaders:

Kills: Amanda Stephens 17

Assists: Abigail Shaffer 21

Aces: Stephens 4

Digs: Summer Ramsey 17

MSHSAA Softball

Knox County 3

South Shelby 5

SSHS Lady Birds Now (8-8) On The Season

KCHS Slides To (8-6) On The Season

Clark County 11

Brashear 4

CCHS Lady Indians Had 12 Hits vs. BHS

Clark County Now (6-9) On The Season

Mexico 12

Hannibal 2

Louisiana 0

Monroe City 10

Highland 5

Elsberry 2

HHS Cougars Now (14-5) On The Season

MSHSAA Soccer

Hickman 2

Hannibal 3 (Final/2OT/PK)

HHS Pirates Head Coach Eric Hill Secures His 500th Career Coaching Victory

NJCAA Soccer

Heart of America Athletic Conference

Culver-Stockton College 2

Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3

Culver-Stockton is 4-5-1 overall and 0-4-1-0 in the Heart

Mount Mercy is 5-2-2 overall and 2-1-1 in the Heart

