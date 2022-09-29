Winchester Public Library’s children’s expansion nears completion

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s an all-new expansion coming soon to Winchester Public Library that library board officials said has been in the works for 12 years now.

Workers finished installing the carpet on Thursday and now it’s onto moving furniture in, installing the floor ventilation caps and a few more finishing touches.

The board’s director, Janette Wallace, said the library received a little under $600,000 from the state to make it a reality.

“This is a space where there is plenty of room to move things around and the kids can actually do things in here,” Wallace said. “It’s built for children. We’re going to have furniture for children and everything will be for them.”

Wallace said the children’s programs, which are popular in the library, were awkwardly held behind the cramped librarian’s desk or sometimes in the room for advanced readers with adult-sized chairs and tables.

“I remember, even before I worked here ... during summer reading they would have programs where the zoo would come in and bring animals and it was so full in there that you would step on a child if you moved,” Wallace said.

Wallace said the library will have its official dedication grand opening on Dec. 3 alongside Winchester’s Annual Hometown Christmas weekend.

