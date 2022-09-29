WIU sends silence packing as suicide awareness month continues

MACOMB (WGEM) - As National Suicide Prevention Month begins to come to a close, Western Illinois University hosted Send Silence Packing, a traveling display that aims to inspire prevention through story sharing.

On Thursday, nearly 1,000 backpacks were scattered on the lawn between Seal Hall and Tillman Hall. Each backpack shared a story of a person who lost their life to suicide.

With midterms weeks away, WIU Counselor Marsha Dace said the event comes at the perfect time for students. In Dace’s 16 years at WIU, she said the number of students who seek counseling services has steadily grown.

“We have eight counselors and we’re busy at all times,” Dace said. “Even though some of our [enrollment] numbers have gone down at times, and thankfully they’re on the way back up, our [counseling] numbers have steadily risen.”

Dace said they even could have a real impact on students.

WIU Senior Renee Fortino said it’s a hard adjustment going from high school to adulthood. She added that more events like Thursday’s could prevent tragedies.

“Nobody really walks you through how big of a change that’s going to be,” Fortino said. “You hear the numbers of once every 40 seconds, but to see it on display like that and to see everything laid out for you, it’s way different of an experience.”

Fortino added that reading each story of those who lost their lives to suicide was hard to grasp.

“It’s weird to read it and think that was a kid like me, they were my age or they were younger,” Fortino said.

The display also featured audio stories of survivors from parents and loved ones. Display Coordinator Kelsey Pacetti said her mission is to tell people that seeking help is the best thing they can do.

“So many people will come up and say thank you for doing this,” Pacetti said. “The amount of people and students that come up to me and say they’ve struggled or they know someone who’s now gone due to suicide, I can’t event keep track.”

Originated in 2008, Sending Silence Packing now has two trucks that travel the United States. Pacetti said their next stop is the University of Illinois-Springfield.

To conclude Suicide Awareness Month, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting an Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday in Macomb.

