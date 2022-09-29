Work begins on Bluff’s new water tower

Bluffs Water Tower
Bluffs Water Tower(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLUFFS, Ill. (WGEM) - A major water upgrade is in the works for Bluffs, Illinois.

On Thursday, workers began pouring cement for the village’s new water tower replacement as part of an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Grant.

Mayor Linda Sapp said replacing the old water tower, which was built in the 1930′s, needed to be done.

“Our water tower is about 15 to 20 years past its date time,” Sapp said. “So, we were either going to have to do a lot of repairs on the old tower or when this grant became available we decided to it.”

Sapp said the new tower will go in a higher location. She said they are using $400,000 from the EAP grant to build it.

The old water tower will continue to function until the new one is completed. It is expected tp be completed roughly a year from now.

