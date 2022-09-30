36th annual WGEM Fall Harvest Food Drive to start collections Oct. 1

QUINCY (WGEM) - WGEM, the Quincy Salvation Army, HyVee and Farm and Home Supply are partnering to collect non-perishable food and monetary donations for the 36th annual WGEM Fall Harvest Food Drive.

The collections will go towards the Salvation Army food pantries in Quincy, Keokuk, Fort Madison and Macomb.

“The Fall Harvest Campaign helps The Salvation Army ensure that our food pantry will be fully stocked for the winter,” stated Development Director Matt Schmidt. “Regardless of whether a donation is monetary or non-perishable food items, the community can be assured that their donations stay at their local Salvation Army and feeds local families in need.”

Donations are being accepted from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 at the Quincy Salvation Army, HyVee and Farm and Home Supply.

HyVee is offering Fuel Saver Rewards to anyone who donates money to the Fall Harvest. For every dollar donated, shoppers will receive one cent in Fuel Saver Rewards.

