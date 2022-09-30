Barry Apple Festival draws in community

Barry Apple Festival
Barry Apple Festival(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - If you want to celebrate fall in style, there’s a way to do that in the Tri-States over the weekend. Barry’s 52nd annual Apple Festival is going on in Lafayette Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Festival chairman Allen Flynn said there’s food, rides, live entertainment, a parade on Saturday and a car show on Sunday. He said he expects to see 20,000 visitors and locals attending.

“It’s a big draw for the community,” Flynn said. “It gets the community together, they’re ready to be out, it’s huge for the businesses in town, and a lot of the businesses tell us that it keeps them going through the slow months.”

A schedule with events can be found here.

