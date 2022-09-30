Bidens host reception for National Hispanic Heritage Month

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug...
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff, walk out at the White House in Washington, June 23. Biden and the first lady will host a reception celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday afternoon.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a reception celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday afternoon.

The president is expected to deliver remarks during the event.

Biden formally designated Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month in a proclamation released on Sept. 14.

“During National Hispanic Heritage Month, we reaffirm that diversity is one of our country’s greatest strengths,” Biden said.

The White House also listed what he said his administration has done and will continue to do to support Hispanic communities, such as providing loans to Hispanic-owned small businesses, helping Hispanic students pursue higher education and working to create a “fair, humane, and orderly” immigration system.

Biden has appointed several people of Hispanic heritage to his administration, including Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QPS has been dealing with parking issues for a while.
QPS buys parking lot for employees, buses
Richard H. Niemann
Former president of Niemann Foods, Richard Niemann, Sr., dies
Road closure
Rural Adams County bridge to close for 1-2 weeks
Homeowners in Quincy expressed their concerns Monday night, about potential development in...
Neighborhood concern over development on 1700th and Kochs Lane
Engineering Manager Steve Bange said they’re fixing roads that are in poor conditions in wards...
Road pavement projects underway in Quincy

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle...
Cherry Grove pier collapses in South Carolina
There are now only 20 Illinois counties in yellow rated at the medium community level.
Illinois COVID-19 case rate down, 493,000 people have received new bivalent booster
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Wedding venue not refunding family after groom dies before wedding
Tulsa police say Brandon Herd was arrested for raping a woman at gunpoint at a hotel.
Police: Man dressed as woman arrested for raping woman at gunpoint