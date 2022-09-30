Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 1st, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Noah Robbins
Brent Russell
Curt Miller
Michelle Monroe
Haleigh Bell
Iggy Schoonover
Delaney Bartlow
Justin Brunk
Doug Durst
Emily Hoelscher
Scott Alan Schahoff
Zach Wood
Sophie Kramberg
Anderson White
Greg Breeden
Grant Feikert
Krisann Ohnemus Loos
Noah Bryant
Laiten Lay
Kim Fedgwick
ANNIVERSARIES
Ronnie & Jeannette Mock
Garrett & Emily Janssen
Ferrol & Julie Cramer
Dan & Mary Lou Spilker
Chris & Tammy Blakeman
Ken & Dawn Glover
Don & Debbie Brush
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.