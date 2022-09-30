Blessing-Rieman offering dual enrollment credits to high school students

QUINCY (WGEM) - In an effort to get more students into the medical field and address a shortage of medical workers, Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences is offering local high school students the chance to take college level nursing courses.

Assistant professor Lila Warning said they are offering five online courses to students at Quincy High School, Griggsville-Perry High School, and Unity High School.

Warning said the course on offer are an intro to forensic nursing, a communications course, nutrition, an intro to health information management, and a medical terminology course. She said the goal of these courses is to help spur interest in students into joining the medical field.

“I forsee it as being a, ‘Let me get my toe in the door and try this out,’ and getting the comfort level of ‘I can take courses,’ and the confidence level with that,” Warning said.

Blessing-Rieman president and CEO Brenda Beshears said these courses provide opportunity for students in rural areas and can help produce more home-grown healthcare workers.

“We are seeing shortages of healthcare workers across the board in virtually every area that touches healthcare. Nurses, respiratory therapists, radiology techs,” Beshears said. “We have shortages virtually in every area.”

Beshears said benefits of having more local medical professionals include knowledge of the community they serve so they are able to get further involved outside of their career, such as working on community boards or getting involved in volunteering.

Warning said the online format makes it convenient for students as they can watch lectures and do the work at their own pace, while still submitting assignments by the intended due date. The classes can run from eight to 16 weeks and credits gained can be transferred to a nursing or health science schools.

The courses cost $155 a credit. She said they are trying to keep them affordable for high school students, but scholarships and aid are available for those who might need them.

So far they have three students enrolled in the online courses. Beshears said they are working to expand their operations to other Tri-State high schools.

If you are interested in the courses you can call Blessing-Rieman at (217) 228-5520 and ask to speak to their admissions department.

