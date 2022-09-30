Bluffs city officials apply for $600,000 grant to upgrade Lewis Park

BLUFFS, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s an initiative to bring more outdoor fun to Lewis Park in Bluffs.

Mayor Linda Sapp said the city applied for a $600,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to spruce up the park for the first time in 50 years.

“We want pickleball courts, we want shade for people at the park, we need new electrical,” Sapp said. “And we’re going to upgrade the handicap parking and the handicap restrooms and put in a little playground area for the kids.”

Sapp said it could take four months before they know if the city will be awarded the grant. She said there’s a good chance they will.

