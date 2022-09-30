Cold Front Next Week

We are still a couple of weeks away from peak colors.
By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - If you were the one that requested this perfect weather, let me pat you on the back. Lots of good sunshine across the Tri-State area over the weekend with daytime high temperatures topping out in the low 70s. It’ll be tough to find a cloud on Saturday, but there will be some cloud cover on Sunday but still a mostly sunny to sunny sky is expected. High temperatures in the 70s will persist through the middle of next week.

Temps will be 20 degrees cooler next weekend
A cold front will approach the area Thursday and that will knock temperatures down into the mid-60s if that isn’t cool enough for you, daytime highs on Friday may only get up into the mid-50s. Fall is one of those transitional seasons so these types of swings are to be expected. The cold front that brings in the cooler temperatures does not look as if it will be much of a rain producer for the region, drought conditions will continue.

