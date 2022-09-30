Herald-Whig holds community job fair

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Herald-Whig held their bi-yearly job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, at the Atrium.

There were 30 local businesses from Quincy looking for employees.

People could bring in their resumes and talk to employers that could provide information about their businesses.

Herald-Whig Customer Care Manager Megan Warner, who was the job fair coordinator, was hoping to see hundreds of people come because the attendance at the job fair in the spring was low.

Megan was happy to see the people who came this year were talking to the employers present.

“I think here, I’ve seen a lot of people come in and a lot of people are talking to a lot of different employers,” Warner said. “I hope it works well. I hope people get jobs and employers get the people they need.”

For those who could not attend, many of the employers have online applications you can submit.

You can visit The Herald-Whig website for more online employment opportunities.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.