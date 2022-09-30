Hospital Report: September 30, 2022
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Deaths:
Thomas J. Keppner, age 83, of Quincy, died on September 26 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Janet Allen, age 74, of Quincy, died September 28 in Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Births:
Blake & Madison Hetzler of Maywood,MO....boy
Andrew & Mackenzie Haines of Quincy,IL...girl
Joshua & Rhylee Warning of LaGrange, MO....boy
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.