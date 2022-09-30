Livestock barn arson suspect faces other charges

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reported that Travis D. McDonald, who was arrested earlier this month for three separate alleged arson incidents at Lynch’s Livestock, is facing an additional arson charge along with burglary and criminal damage to property.

Police said that on July 26, 2022, McDonald allegedly entered and set a garage on fire in the 600 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville.

Police reported that the garage and contents were a total loss.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department fired these charges on Sept. 19.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and there will likely be additional charges.

