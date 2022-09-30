New coins featuring King Charles III revealed

Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms. (Source: The Royal Mint/Facebook/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms.

The official maker of coins in Great Britain said, “The first coins bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices.”

This means coins featuring the king and queen will co-circulate for many years to come.

According to the UK coin maker, there are approximately 27 billion coins in circulation that feature Queen Elizabeth II.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard H. Niemann
Former president of Niemann Foods, Richard Niemann, Sr., dies
QPS has been dealing with parking issues for a while.
QPS buys parking lot for employees, buses
Road closure
Rural Adams County bridge to close for 1-2 weeks
Homeowners in Quincy expressed their concerns Monday night, about potential development in...
Neighborhood concern over development on 1700th and Kochs Lane
Engineering Manager Steve Bange said they’re fixing roads that are in poor conditions in wards...
Seven road pavement projects underway in Quincy

Latest News

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (Sept. 29) QU Hawks Supporters Come Out To Salute The Basketball Teams At Pepsi Arena
Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Putin signs treaties annexing Ukrainian regions
New York City Mayor Eric Adams pays tribute to an EMS veteran who was killed Thursday in a...
Mayor: New York City lost 'one of our heroes'
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Huge blasts preceded methane pipeline leaks in Baltic Sea
Thousands of Russians fleeing Putin's draft have flowed over the border into neighboring...
Thousands stuck trying to flee Russia into Georgia