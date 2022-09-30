Northeast Power commissions electric car study

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - With more people taking to the streets in electric cars, local power cooperatives are taking steps to prepare for the future.

The Northeast Missouri Electric Power Cooperative (Northeast Power) commissioned a study to look at the future of electric car charging infrastructure, and where that may expand in the coming years.

Through the Growth Services Group, the study looked at traffic patterns, traffic density and nearby amenities to determine where car chargers may go.

In the end, the study recommended at least one future potential charger location in each of the eight member cooperatives covered through Northeast Power.

Allie Bennett, manager of economic development and member services for Northeast Power, said it’s important to be proactive so everyone is on the same page when the charging infrastructure arrives.

“We’re starting to see them more and more and being an electricity provider, our member distribution cooperatives were just really interested in understanding what we have available and what it’s going to look like. So just getting this holistic initial amount of data was really helpful for us to take a look at our system,” said Bennett.

She said as the charging infrastructure expands, communication will be vital between installers and the local cooperatives.

“Most of the time, these chargers are owned by private entities, and electric cooperatives are willing to help and provide the infrastructure needed to prepare for those chargers. As long as there’s open lines of communication on where chargers are going to be placed, what people are looking at, thinking about size of charger or level, how many... that’s really the key,” said Bennett.

She said this process is extra important given that supply chain delays have also impacted the availability of some equipment for electric cooperatives.

You can find out more about how local cooperatives are preparing for electric vehicles here.

RELATED:

High fuel prices driving increased electric car interest (wgem.com)

Applications open for Hannibal electric car chargers (wgem.com)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.