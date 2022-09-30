Palmyra Chamber of Commerce offering business development grants

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - There’s a push to help current businesses expand or new businesses to open in the city of Palmyra, Missouri.

The Palmyra Chamber of Commerce is offering a business development grant.

Treasurer Susan Berti said they will award up to $2,500 in matching funds.

She said it’s an opportunity to get something new in the community.

“We hope that it’s something that people get excited about and want to apply for,” Berti said. “Depending on how the program goes, it will let us know whether or not it’s something we can expand or repeat again.”

Berti said your business needs to be registered and within city limits to apply.

The deadline for the online application is Oct. 31.

