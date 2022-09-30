Plea deal for Ex-Trump adviser accused of unwanted advances

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for...
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, arrives to testify to the House Judiciary Committee in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump has taken a plea deal to resolve allegations he made unwanted sexual advances to a GOP donor at a Las Vegas event.

Corey Lewandowski entered into a plea agreement earlier this month involving a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to online Clark County records.

While he does not admit to any wrongdoing, Lewandowski will undergo eight hours of impulse control counseling and 50 hours of community service.

His attorneys say he will fulfill all those conditions and the case will be dismissed.

Trump donor Trashelle Odom publicly alleged Lewandowski repeatedly touched her without her permission, made lewd comments and stalked her.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QPS has been dealing with parking issues for a while.
QPS buys parking lot for employees, buses
Richard H. Niemann
Former president of Niemann Foods, Richard Niemann, Sr., dies
Road closure
Rural Adams County bridge to close for 1-2 weeks
Homeowners in Quincy expressed their concerns Monday night, about potential development in...
Neighborhood concern over development on 1700th and Kochs Lane
Engineering Manager Steve Bange said they’re fixing roads that are in poor conditions in wards...
Road pavement projects underway in Quincy

Latest News

Westermeyer Industries
Westermeyer Industries progresses on cleanup and rebuilding
Bluffs Park Plans
Bluffs city officials apply for $600,000 grant to upgrade Lewis Park
Barry Apple Festival
Barry Apple Festival draws in community
The sampling site in Edina is located just to the left of the fire station along 2nd street.
Missouri Department of Conservation warns hunters to lookout for chronic wasting disease
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs