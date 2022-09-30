QPS buys parking lot for employees, buses

QPS has been dealing with parking issues for a while.
QPS has been dealing with parking issues for a while.
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Schools solved a parking issue they’ve been having for some time now.

They’ve recently purchased the parking lot where the K&L Arena used to be.

The district has been having a hard time with providing enough parking spots for their buses and employees.

“It’s a need,” said QPS Chief of Business Ryan Whicker. “We didn’t initially foresee this. As plans of planning out how the building was going to be set up, it became more and more evident that there needed to be more space for the number of things that we’re trying to put into one place.”

This new parking lot will hold their transportation, maintenance and technology departments.

This new lot cost QPS over $100,000 and came from the school district’s operation and maintenance funds.

