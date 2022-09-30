QPS shifts to new health insurance plan

QPS shifts to new health insurance plans
QPS shifts to new health insurance plans(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public School District has been on a short deadline to figure out insurance policies for their staff.

In the beginning of September, QPS started the process to withdraw from their health benefits provider, Egyptian Trust.

Since then, they’ve had 60 days to find a new insurance plan.

Starting Nov. 1, QPS will be fully-insured with a Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance plan, similar to the plan they once had.

“A quick turn around is always going to be difficult. With a number of moving parts behind the scenes, but we’re doing our very best to make sure it’s minimal disruption to our employees coverage,” said QPS Chief of Business Ryan Whicker. “You wouldn’t recognize it, but behind the scene we’re running around like crazy, trying to get things set up and make sure the employees don’t experience that hiccup and that was really what was important to the board.”

Whicker said they’ll explore another health benefit provider come next September.

He hopes this transition will have a minimal impact to their staff.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowners in Quincy expressed their concerns Monday night, about potential development in...
Neighborhood concern over development on 1700th and Kochs Lane
Richard H. Niemann
Former president of Niemann Foods, Richard Niemann, Sr., dies
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for 3-year-old Emerhys Guthrie was a...
Good Samaritan steps in after 3-year-old walks out of daycare
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Blessing Job Event
Blessing offers skill work shop and employment opportunities

Latest News

Folk life festival will begin this weekend at the Quincy Museum.
Quincy Museum to host Folk Life Fest
Local disaster relief volunteers are headed to Florida to help with the aftermath of hurricane...
Red Cross volunteers head to Florida after hurricane Ian
Bluffs Water Tower
Work begins on Bluff’s new water tower
Winchester Children's Library nears completion.
Winchester Public Library’s children’s expansion nears completion