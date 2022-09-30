QPS shifts to new health insurance plan

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public School District has been on a short deadline to figure out insurance policies for their staff.

In the beginning of September, QPS started the process to withdraw from their health benefits provider, Egyptian Trust.

Since then, they’ve had 60 days to find a new insurance plan.

Starting Nov. 1, QPS will be fully-insured with a Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance plan, similar to the plan they once had.

“A quick turn around is always going to be difficult. With a number of moving parts behind the scenes, but we’re doing our very best to make sure it’s minimal disruption to our employees coverage,” said QPS Chief of Business Ryan Whicker. “You wouldn’t recognize it, but behind the scene we’re running around like crazy, trying to get things set up and make sure the employees don’t experience that hiccup and that was really what was important to the board.”

Whicker said they’ll explore another health benefit provider come next September.

He hopes this transition will have a minimal impact to their staff.

