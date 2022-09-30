Quincy man arrested on charges for possession, trafficking cocaine

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police reported the arrest of Sami J. Grullon, 25, of Quincy, on charges of possession of cocaine and trafficking it.

On Sept. 28, ISP and the West Central Illinois Task Force conducted an investigation in the 2000 block of Oak Street in Quincy, which led to the arrest of Grullon.

ISP said Grullon was arrested on the charges of controlled substance trafficking and possession of cocaine more than 900 grams.

ISP and WCITF were assisted by the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call ISP Zone 4 at 217-222-0331.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.