Quincy Museum to host Folk Life Fest

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Museum will be hosting the “Folk Life Festival” from noon to 5 p.m., this Saturday.

This is the museum’s 27th year hosting the event.

They will have several historic demonstrations, face paintings, a bounce house and more.

The Quincy Museum expects to have 500 people come through the festival.

Quincy Museum Executive Director Barbara Fletcher said this is a great opportunity to keep history alive.

“It’s important to keep alive the arts and crafts of the past,” Fletcher said. “Plus honestly it helps us bring in folks to come and see the wonderful things we have at the Quincy Museum. It’s a fun day on the lawn for everyone. It’s a fun day for kids to come and play and have a great day.”

The Folk Life Festival is a free event for everyone in the community.

