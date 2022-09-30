Quincy Museum to host Folk Life Fest

Folk life festival will begin this weekend at the Quincy Museum.
Folk life festival will begin this weekend at the Quincy Museum.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Museum will be hosting the “Folk Life Festival” from noon to 5 p.m., this Saturday.

This is the museum’s 27th year hosting the event.

They will have several historic demonstrations, face paintings, a bounce house and more.

The Quincy Museum expects to have 500 people come through the festival.

Quincy Museum Executive Director Barbara Fletcher said this is a great opportunity to keep history alive.

“It’s important to keep alive the arts and crafts of the past,” Fletcher said. “Plus honestly it helps us bring in folks to come and see the wonderful things we have at the Quincy Museum. It’s a fun day on the lawn for everyone. It’s a fun day for kids to come and play and have a great day.”

The Folk Life Festival is a free event for everyone in the community.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowners in Quincy expressed their concerns Monday night, about potential development in...
Neighborhood concern over development on 1700th and Kochs Lane
Richard H. Niemann
Former president of Niemann Foods, Richard Niemann, Sr., dies
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for 3-year-old Emerhys Guthrie was a...
Good Samaritan steps in after 3-year-old walks out of daycare
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Blessing Job Event
Blessing offers skill work shop and employment opportunities

Latest News

QPS shifts to new health insurance plans
QPS shifts to new health insurance plan
Local disaster relief volunteers are headed to Florida to help with the aftermath of hurricane...
Red Cross volunteers head to Florida after hurricane Ian
Bluffs Water Tower
Work begins on Bluff’s new water tower
Winchester Children's Library nears completion.
Winchester Public Library’s children’s expansion nears completion