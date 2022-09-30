WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 29) Quincy University Basketball Supporters Gather At Pepsi Arena To Celebrate And Get Ready For The Upcoming 2022-23 Season
IHSA Prep Volleyball Scores And MSHSAA Softball Updates
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
IHSA Volleyball
Western Big 6 Conference
Quincy 2
Sterling 0
QHS Wins By The Scores Of 25-23, 25-16
IHSA Volleyball
Liberty 2
Beardstown 0
LHS Eagles Win By The Scores Of 25-22, 25-12
West Hancock 2
Rushville-Industry 0
WH Lady Titans Win by The scores Of: 25-14, 26-24
South Fulton 0
Illini West 2
(13-5) IW Lady Chargers Win: 25-4, 25-8
IW: Josie Bryan (11 Kills / 10 Digs)
MSHSAA Volleyball
North Shelby 1
South Shelby 4
SSHS Lady Birds Now (9-8) On The Season
NSHS Slides to (14-3) On The Season
Centralia 16
Clark County 1 (Final/4 Innings)
Monroe City 2
Canton 7
Paris 5
Westran 3
Bowling Green 7
Wellsville 0
Salisbury 13
Scotland County 1
Harrisburg 0
Knox County 15 (Final/4 Innings)
Mexico 4
Moberly 5
Montgomery County 6
Louisiana 7
Hannibal 0
Fulton 15
HHS Lady Pirates Now (0-20)
