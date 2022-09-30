WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 29) Quincy University Basketball Supporters Gather At Pepsi Arena To Celebrate And Get Ready For The Upcoming 2022-23 Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

IHSA Volleyball

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy 2

Sterling 0

QHS Wins By The Scores Of 25-23, 25-16

IHSA Volleyball

Liberty 2

Beardstown 0

LHS Eagles Win By The Scores Of 25-22, 25-12

West Hancock 2

Rushville-Industry 0

WH Lady Titans Win by The scores Of: 25-14, 26-24

South Fulton 0

Illini West 2

(13-5) IW Lady Chargers Win: 25-4, 25-8

IW: Josie Bryan (11 Kills / 10 Digs)

MSHSAA Volleyball

North Shelby 1

South Shelby 4

SSHS Lady Birds Now (9-8) On The Season

NSHS Slides to (14-3) On The Season

Centralia 16

Clark County 1 (Final/4 Innings)

Monroe City 2

Canton 7

Paris 5

Westran 3

Bowling Green 7

Wellsville 0

Salisbury 13

Scotland County 1

Harrisburg 0

Knox County 15 (Final/4 Innings)

Mexico 4

Moberly 5

Montgomery County 6

Louisiana 7

Hannibal 0

Fulton 15

HHS Lady Pirates Now (0-20)

