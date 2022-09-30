Temperatures finally near normal for this time of year

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are kicking off our Friday morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A high pressure system is currently over the eastern Great Lakes, along with another high pressure in eastern Canada. These highs will continue to influence our weather today. We will have clear skies through the day, so another beautiful fall-like day is expected. Daytime highs will be a tad higher than the past several days. We will finally be seasonable for this time of year though, with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be light, out of the east.

For tonight, we will have mostly clear skies and light winds. Therefore, another unseasonably cool night is expected with lows in the low to mid 40s. Typically this time of year, we have lows in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be a nearly copycat forecast of today’s. Abundant sunshine with temperatures in the low 70s. A great forecast for all the weekend activities that will be taking place.

We are eyeing our next cold front, but it will not be here until next week.

