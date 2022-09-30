UPDATE: ISU confirms assistant VP for student affairs dies after collision with bicycle

UPDATE: 2:10 P.M. In an email to the school community, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy says Adam Peck was the assistant vice president for student affairs.

Peck came to ISU in January of 2021 and was a dedicated student affairs professional and well-respected among students, faculty, and staff, Kinzy said.

“Adam was a wonderful person, friend, and colleague to all of us,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Levester Johnson. “Our hearts are broken, but we face this together as a Redbird community.”

Students in need of support can contact Student Counseling Services at (309) 438-3655. Faculty and staff are encouraged to seek services provided by the Employee Assistance Program offered by Human Resources.

(25 News Now) - Illinois State University Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office say a man is dead after injuries from a collision with a bicycle on the campus of Illinois State University.

Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISUPD Chief Aaron Woodruff have identified the man as Adam E. Peck, 49, of Bloomington.

Peck’s family says he was able to share the gift of organ donation to save lives, according to the release.

An autopsy is pending.

At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, university police and the Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street for a bicycle-pedestrian collision that resulted in a critical injury to Peck.

He was taken to Carle BroMenn where he died at 11:06 a.m. Friday.

The incident remains under investigation.

