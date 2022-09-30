Westermeyer Industries progresses on cleanup and rebuilding

Westermeyer Industries(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 30, 2022
BLUFFS, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s been five weeks since a fire tore through major manufacturing facility Westermeyer Industries.

Westermeyer Industries President Gary Westermeyer said workers and the community came together to clean up the debris in a matter of three weeks. He said now the employees are resuming business in the second building that survived.

Office workers, who are currently working out of Westermeyer’s house, will soon be placed in temporary trailers behind the facility.

He said they put in an order for a new building on Friday.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Westermeyer said. “The response I’ve gotten from builders and contractors to be able to get here and get this done as quickly as they’re going to be able to do it. It’s very important to our business and to the community to see this built back as quickly as possible and the support has been great.”

Westermeyer said the new building will be made from metal, making it more fire resistant. And, it will be bigger with more machines and more room for expansion.

He also said the insurance providers will fully cover the cost of the $5 million building. He said the goal is to have everything built come February 2023.

