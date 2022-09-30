WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 29) QND Raiders Soccer Team Returns To Action On The Pitch Without Their Top Scorer In The Line-Up In Burlington

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - the Quincy Notre Dame soccer team ventured to the Hawkeye State earlier today to take part in the annual Great River Classic Tournament. The “Blue & Gold” were scheduled to face Normal U-High today without their top scorer in the line-up. Senior forward Tanner Anderson has been sidelined with lower body injuries.

Now QND head coach Greg Reis will look at a few players as he tries to find a replacement for Anderson in the Raiders starting line-up for the games ahead. Coach Reis recently took timeout to offer some insight on the options he’s considering.

