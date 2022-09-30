WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 29) QND Raiders Soccer Team Returns To Action On The Pitch Without Their Top Scorer In The Line-Up In Burlington

Raiders Senior Forward Tanner Anderson Sidelined With Injuries
QND Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Sidelined With Injuries As The Raiders Return To the Pitch
QND Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Sidelined With Injuries As The Raiders Return To the Pitch
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - the Quincy Notre Dame soccer team ventured to the Hawkeye State earlier today to take part in the annual Great River Classic Tournament. The “Blue & Gold” were scheduled to face Normal U-High today without their top scorer in the line-up. Senior forward Tanner Anderson has been sidelined with lower body injuries.

Now QND head coach Greg Reis will look at a few players as he tries to find a replacement for Anderson in the Raiders starting line-up for the games ahead. Coach Reis recently took timeout to offer some insight on the options he’s considering.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 29) IHSA Class 1A Girls Golf Regional Gets Underway On The Fairways In Camp Point

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Class 1A Regional Golf Action Rolls On In Camp Point, Illinois On Thursday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 28) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Celebrates “Senior Night” At The Pit As They Host Jacksonville

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Host Jacksonville At The Pit

Sports

IHSA Golf Class 2A Regional QND Raiders

Updated: 22 hours ago
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 28) IHSA Golf Update: QHS Blue Devils Finish 6th At Class 3A Regional And The QND Raiders Finish 3rd At Class 2-A Regional At Hickory Point

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Golf Update From Across The Tri-States

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 28) Quincy Blue Devils Preparing To Take On Sterling This Football Friday Night At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Offers Insight On Facing Sterling This Football Friday Night At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Sports

Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Sidelined Die to Injuries At QND

Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 28) IHSA Soccer: Raiders All-State Forward Tanner Anderson Sidelined Due to Injuries At Quincy Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Sidelined Due to Injuries

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (Sept. 28)

Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 28) IHSA Class 3-A Boys Golf Regionals Underway At Westview Golf Course With The Quincy Blue Devils Fighting To Keep Their Season Alive

Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Class 3-A Boys Golf Regional Gets Underway At The Westview Golf Course

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 27) Quincy Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Team Plays Host To Geneseo In The Western Big 6 Conference

Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Volleyball Team In Action Against Geneseo On Tuesday