WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 29) Macomb Lady Bombers Capture IHSA Class 1A Regional Title On The Fairways In Canton

Lady Bomber Standout Trinity Christensen Cards An 83 To Lead MHS On The Greens
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a good day for the Lady Bombers Of Macomb High to showcase their talents on the fairways. MHS did just that at the IHSA Class 1A Canton Regionals where they captured first place honors after finishing with a top score of 349.

Macomb’s Trinity Christensen led the way with an 83. Ainsley Holthaus carded an 85 while Kendall Oest finished the day with an 87. Taryn Richey carded a 94 for the Bombers.

