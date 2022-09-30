WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 29) QND Lady Raiders In The Hunt For Their 3rd Straight Class 1A Regional Golf Championship
Tri-State Area Prep Golf Teams Hit The Fairways At Arrowhead Heights
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The QND Lady Raiders Golf Team had a successful outing on the prep fairways earlier today at Arrowhead Heights in Camp point, Illinois. That’s where the IHSA Class 1A Girls regional got underway on the greens this morning just after 9:00 a.m.
We’ll venture to the Adams County course and check in on highlights and final scores as teams vye for a spot at next weeks Sectionals.
