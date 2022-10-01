Monroe City to hold Fall Festival Saturday

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - If you’re looking for activities for the whole family this weekend, check out Monroe City’s Fall Festival.

Tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there will be around 35 vendors selling food and goodies.

Mayor Melissa Hays said there will be a magician, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest and more.

She said the annual festival is a way for the community to come together and have some fun.

“The fall festival is just a way for the community to come together, celebrate the changing of seasons, you know the beautiful fall colors and just get everybody out and about,” Hays said.

There will also be live music from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The whole event is at St. Jude’s Park.

