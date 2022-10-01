Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center needs donations for parking lot improvements

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center is asking for your help to transform the outside of their building.

Administrator Diana Hendrix said their old parking lot was not paved well and had some weeds, causing many seniors to trip and fall.

Hendrix said they started re-paving the parking lot before the pandemic but did not have enough funds to finish. They spent this summer continuing the job.

They plan to do landscaping and paint parking spaces next.

She said the project will do wonders for the seniors.

“It’s a smooth fresh look,” Hendrix said. “It’s easier for in and out for the seniors. We have widened it a little bit, we are going to expand the handicapped parking, so basically it’s just a great addition.”

Hendrix said the project costs $80,000. They are asking the community for $40,000 to finish paying for it.

Hendrix said they hope to finish the project by the end of this year.

If you want to make a donation, call the center at (573) 735-2131.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.