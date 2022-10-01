Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center needs donations for parking lot improvements

Senior Nutrition Center Parking
Senior Nutrition Center Parking(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center is asking for your help to transform the outside of their building.

Administrator Diana Hendrix said their old parking lot was not paved well and had some weeds, causing many seniors to trip and fall.

Hendrix said they started re-paving the parking lot before the pandemic but did not have enough funds to finish. They spent this summer continuing the job.

They plan to do landscaping and paint parking spaces next.

She said the project will do wonders for the seniors.

“It’s a smooth fresh look,” Hendrix said. “It’s easier for in and out for the seniors. We have widened it a little bit, we are going to expand the handicapped parking, so basically it’s just a great addition.”

Hendrix said the project costs $80,000. They are asking the community for $40,000 to finish paying for it.

Hendrix said they hope to finish the project by the end of this year.

If you want to make a donation, call the center at (573) 735-2131.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QPS has been dealing with parking issues for a while.
QPS buys parking lot for employees, buses
Richard H. Niemann
Former president of Niemann Foods, Richard Niemann, Sr., dies
Illinois State University
UPDATE: ISU confirms assistant VP for student affairs dies after collision with bicycle
Road closure
Rural Adams County bridge to close for 1-2 weeks
Homeowners in Quincy expressed their concerns Monday night, about potential development in...
Neighborhood concern over development on 1700th and Kochs Lane

Latest News

United Way Day of Caring returns Wednesday
United Way Day of Caring returns Wednesday
Monroe City to hold Fall Festival Saturday
Monroe City to hold Fall Festival Saturday
fall festival monroe city
Monroe City to hold Fall Festival Saturday
united way
United Way Day of Caring returns Wednesday