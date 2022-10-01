Quincy Museum Folklife Festival brings fun for all ages

The festival featured several demonstrations, including a blacksmith.
The festival featured several demonstrations, including a blacksmith.
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds turned out Saturday afternoon to the Quincy Museum for their 27th annual Folklife Festival.

The event featured events for all ages.

Some of the activities for kids included a bounce house, candy corn guessing game, face painting and more.

There were also demonstrations given by the Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department, blacksmiths and more.

There was even a reptile demonstration given by Chuck DeVerger, which WGEM’s own Meteorologist Logan Williams got involved with by trying on the snake.

Meteorologist Logan Williams holds the 100+ pound snake for a picture.
Meteorologist Logan Williams holds the 100+ pound snake for a picture.

Museum Executive Director Barbara Wilkinson-Fletcher said Saturday’s event is always fun to put on for the community because it’s a chance for people to have fun and learn something.

“On the lawn, it helps bring awareness of the museum to the wider community. The kids are having a blast today, and they’re learning something which is important to us as an educational institution,” said Fletcher.

She said it’s bringing arts and crafts from the past alive and it may even inspire today’s kids.

“You never know, a kid might watch the blacksmith or one of the wood carvers out here and decide this is something they want to learn to do,” said Fletcher.

The Quincy Museum is open for all on Tuesdays through Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find out more information about the museum here.

