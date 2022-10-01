Temps Holding Steady

The pleasant and seasonable weather is set to continue on Sunday, with abundant sunshine and high temperatures rising up into the low to mid 70′s once again. The only caveat for Sunday could be some early morning patchy fog.

Temperatures will hold steady on Monday, and then will begin a gradual warming trend on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday into Thursday the pattern will begin to change a bit, with a strong cold front forecast to move through the region. The current forecast keeps the frontal passage mostly dry, with a stray shower or two possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

Behind the front, cooler air will arrive which will send the temperatures dropping back below average by the end of the week and into next weekend.

