United Way Day of Caring returns Wednesday

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There’s an opportunity to give back to communities across northeast Missouri next week.

Wednesday is the annual Day of Caring hosted by the United Way of the Mark Twain area.

Some of the projects include construction work at the Harvest House, tree work at Avenues, and other projects at the YMCA and Salvation Army.

Executive Director Denise Damron said it’s a great way to make a difference.

“This is an opportunity to really make our mission come to life in the community and really create a more caring community and provide opportunities for individuals to truly make a difference within local organizations and local lives,” Damron said.

Damron said some volunteers will read a book to elementary school students that they wrote for the event.

