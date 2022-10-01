WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (September 30) “Football Friday Night” Camp Point Central Rolls Past Triopia And Brown County Falls In Mount Sterling Against The Rockets Of Jacksonville-Routt Catholic

IHSA Football: Rushville-Industry Rockets Play Host To Farmington
(RB) Isaac Genenbacher And The Freaks of Camp Point Central Return To The Gridiron To Play Host...
(RB) Isaac Genenbacher And The Freaks of Camp Point Central Return To The Gridiron To Play Host To Triopia
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - “Football Friday Night” rolls on throughout the “Land Of Lincoln” with undefeated Camp Point Central playing host to (0-5) Triopia in the heart of Panther Country. This is another WIVC North contest that the “Freaks” want to dominate from the opening kickoff while playing in front of their hometown fans. We’ll have game highlights from Camp Point. The WGEM Sports-Cam also ventured to Mount Sterling to check in on “The Sting Squad” as they cheered on the Hornets of Brown County as they played host to the Rockets of Jacksonville-Routt Catholic.

In Rushville, another group of Rockets were facing Farmington on a very special night. We’ll check in on the Rushville-Industry vs. Farmington battle and bring the highlights right into your living room.

Are you ready for some Tri-State Football?

