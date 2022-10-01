WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (September 30) “Sports Extra” Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers Shut-Out Palmyra In Titletown And The Raiders Of North Shelby Blowout Keytesville In Shelbyville
MSHSAA Scores And Updates From “Football Friday Night!”
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, September 30, 2022
MSHSAA Scoreboard
“Football Friday Night”
Clarence Cannon Conference
Palmyra 0
(1) Monroe City 50
South Shelby 52
Highland 12
Game Notes: Cardinals Now (5-1) On The Season
(SR) Trey Countryman (7-12) 237 yds 4TDs.
Kendal Hammond 17 Carries 214 and 3 TDs (84 yd receiving TD)
Cardinals Tallied 600 yds of total offense.
Ryder Friesz (11 tackles)
Chance Rainey (8 Tackles / 3 TFL) *Tackles For A Loss
MSHSAA
Keytesville 12
North Shelby 78
Hannibal 45
Kirksville 25
HHS Pirates Now (3-0) In Conference Standings
Bowling Green 69
South Callaway 14
BG Bobcats Now (6-0) On The Season
Louisiana 14
Mark Twain 38
Knox County 24
Worth County 76
Schuyler County 26
Braymer 84
IHSAA Scoreboard
Central Lee 33
Davis County 12
Fort Madison 14
Clinton 13
Keokuk 6
Grinnell 12
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.