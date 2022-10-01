WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (September 30) “Sports Extra” Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers Shut-Out Palmyra In Titletown And The Raiders Of North Shelby Blowout Keytesville In Shelbyville

MSHSAA Scores And Updates From “Football Friday Night!”
Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers Shutout Palmyra in Titletown
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, September 30, 2022

MSHSAA Scoreboard

“Football Friday Night”

Clarence Cannon Conference

Palmyra 0

(1) Monroe City 50

South Shelby 52

Highland 12

Game Notes: Cardinals Now (5-1) On The Season

(SR) Trey Countryman (7-12) 237 yds 4TDs.

Kendal Hammond 17 Carries 214 and 3 TDs (84 yd receiving TD)

Cardinals Tallied 600 yds of total offense.

Ryder Friesz (11 tackles)

Chance Rainey (8 Tackles / 3 TFL) *Tackles For A Loss

MSHSAA

Keytesville 12

North Shelby 78

Hannibal 45

Kirksville 25

HHS Pirates Now (3-0) In Conference Standings

Bowling Green 69

South Callaway 14

BG Bobcats Now (6-0) On The Season

Louisiana 14

Mark Twain 38

Knox County 24

Worth County 76

Schuyler County 26

Braymer 84

IHSAA Scoreboard

Central Lee 33

Davis County 12

Fort Madison 14

Clinton 13

Keokuk 6

Grinnell 12

