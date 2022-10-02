34th annual Teddy Bear Clinic returns

QUINCY (WGEM) - For the first time in a couple of years, the annual Teddy Bear clinic was back in-person at Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing.

The 34th edition of the event was Encanto themed, with various nursing students dressed up as Encanto characters while teaching kids the importance of healthy habits.

Some of the topics covered included healthy nutrition, dental hygiene, proper hand washing techniques, car seat safety, exercise importance and more.

Josey Harris, an associate professor at Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing, said the students were happy to engage with the kids on a more normal basis this year.

“So yeah, they were very excited. It’s a lot of fun to have the hands on activity with the kids and get involved with them. It was a lot harder with the drive-through and them being in the car, so we’re very excited to be back in-person this year,” said Harris.

She said over a hundred kids turned out for Sunday’s event.

Harris said the clinic is important because it’s a fun way to boost the nursing student’s community engagement.

“This is a great way for our students to interact with children of different ages, learn about how developmentally we as nurses can teach them at their age level,” said Harris.

She said the event is also a great way to have some educational fun with kids.

“A lot of lifelong habits are developed in early childhood, so getting kids on the right track with knowing how to take care of themselves is really important for building that knowledge base that they’re going to need for the rest of their lives,” said Harris.

Quincy firefighters, paramedics and police officers were also involved, showing the kids around their vehicles.

Harris said planning has already begun for the college’s next big event, which is a Family Fit Night in the spring.

